Art in the Park set for July 29
ASHLAND
More than 20 local artists will participate in Ashland KY Area Artists’ Art in the Park from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 in Central Park.
The family-friendly show will feature oil, watercolor and acrylic painters, potters, fiber artists, bead-weaving and others.
AKAA meets monthly at the main branch of Boyd County Public Library and is dedicated to encouraging and promoting visual art and artists.
For more information, email Prospectpainters@yahoo.com or text (606) 618-2428.
Work has started on U.S. 60, U.S. 23
ASHLAND
Work started on Monday night on a $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement project along U.S. 60 (12th/13th Street) and U.S. 23 near downtown Ashland.
Over the next two to three weeks, Tri-State travelers should expect nighttime paving work, lane closures and delays as contractors resurface 12th and 13th streets from Oakview-Pollard roads to Winchester Avenue (U.S. 23) and U.S. 23 between the Greenup-Winchester avenue split and the Greenup County line.
Paving started on 13th Street (U.S. 60) at the Oakview Road intersection on Monday. Crews will work overnight from 7 each night until about 6 a.m. each day through Saturday morning, July 15, or until complete. Weather issues could push work into the following week.
Crews will close several travel lanes at time on the multi-lane portions of 12th and 13th streets downtown between Oakview Road and Winchester Avenue. Traffic could be one lane or flagged, and some intersections could be blocked at times.
When traveling in the work zone, motorists should be prepared to use different lanes for turning or for thru traffic than they might normally use. Daytime travel will be on rough, milled pavement surfaces. Slow down, watch for signs, heed directions of flaggers, and use caution.
Beginning around Monday night, July 17, or after — once work on U.S. 60 is complete — crews will start paving all four lanes of U.S. 23 from the Greenup-Winchester avenue split in downtown Ashland to the Greenup County line.
Work and lane closures will take place each weeknight from about 7 until 6 a.m. through July 24, or until complete. Traffic on U.S. 23 will be maintained in one lane each direction through work areas, but delays are expected.
Once paving is complete, traffic changes could continue for several days as crews complete final pavement markings and other work.
The highway improvement project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $1,583,454.15 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.
Ky. Power names Elliott in position of leadership
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power has named its vice president of external affairs and customer service. Amy Elliott took on the role effective Friday, June 30.
As vice president, Elliott will oversee the economic development, communications, customer service and external affairs teams for the company. She is replacing Cindy Wiseman, who worked the last five years in that role. Wiseman was named president and COO of the company in April.
“Amy is a strong leader who is truly enthusiastic about customer care, which is the overarching responsibility in this important role,” said Wiseman. “Her well-rounded expertise, plus her ability to build solid relationships, will be invaluable as she oversees our efforts in external affairs, customer service, corporate communications and economic development.”
Elliott began working for the company in 2008 in the regulatory compliance and rates business unit. Her most recent position was external affairs manager and lobbyist in which she spent the last five years. Prior to joining American Electric Power, Elliott worked as an insurance consultant and for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
“It’s a great privilege to take on the role of vice president over these important departments,” said Elliott. “I’m excited about the team I get to work with and look forward to many significant successes to come for both our employees and the customers we serve.”
Elliott holds a B.A. in Economics from Transylvania University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and has completed the Economic Development certification through the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.
‘Mean Girls Jr.’ to be presented
BARBOURSVILLE
First Stage Theatre Company will present “Mean Girls Jr.” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
Attendees are asked to bring seating and picnicking is encouraged.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children; and those 12 and younger will be admitted free.
For more information, call (304) 416-5437.
The play is directed by Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon, music directed by Phillip Bailey, and choreographed by Cyndi Mac Fuller.