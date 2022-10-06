Art gallery to host metal event
GRAYSON
The fifth Carter County Metal, a free music event featuring metal bands from the region, will be Saturday at The Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and shows will begin at 6 p.m. Performing will be WhatDrivesTheWeak of Grayson; Parable from Greenup; SCVM from Somerset; Four Story Massacre from Winchester; and Portrait of Betrayal from Whitesburg.
The first such event in 2019 was successful, gallery director Dan Click said.
“Seeing the success of about 400 people at the first event made it obvious that this is something people want to see in Grayson,” Click said. “In addition to local support, people travel from various locations to see these free events. We have met people from New York, Indiana, Illinois, western Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio and North Carolina.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Staff report