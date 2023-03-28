Art competition upcoming
MOREHEAD
Optimist International’s Visual Arts Competition, open to those 11 or younger, aims to encourage and celebrate visual art skills and give youth an outlet for their creativity.
Twelve international winners will have their art featured in Optimist International’s 2024 calendar and receive a $150 monetary award. The winner of the cover design also will receive an additional $100. Entries must be received by the Morehead Optimist Club no later than April 15.
For guidelines, contact the Optimist Club at moreheadoptimistclub@gmail.com.
Church to offer sale
ASHLAND
Little Jewel Church will have a rummage sale beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at 204 Kentucky St. in Westwood.
Rummage, bake sale set
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at 2000 Cresent Drive.
Health care workers honored
ASHLAND
Sterile Processing Technician Lauren Caskey, CRCST, CIS, CHL, is the 2023 recipient of the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association’s Golden Slipper for Service Excellence Award, presented for demonstrating exceptional service that went beyond the traditional scope of her role.
To be eligible, a sterile processing professional must be nominated by a supervisor, manager, director or administrator. Caskey was nominated by Sterile Processing Manager Glenna Osborn, who wrote of Caskey’s rededication to her career and team members: “Lauren started developing strong relationships with her team members, making sure if they had a bad day she could find a way to cheer them up, even if it was buying them their favorite candy bar at break time."
She also wrote that Caskey went "above her job duties" and mentored new hires.
“Lauren’s self-motivation came back and she went on to study and achieve her CIS and CHL within a four-month period, and is currently studying for her CER, to become a Golden Crown member," Osborn said. "Lauren became the voice to echo the feelings and concerns of her entire team and to make it known when they had struggles, concerns, or 'deserved praise.'”
Osborn, CRCST, CIS, CER, CHL, also received the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association’s Sterile Processing Leadership Award. This award recognizes a Sterile Processing supervisor, manager, director, or equivalent, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has made significant contributions to their team, department and facility.
Osborn oversees four sterile processing locations, and leads the monitoring of more than 40 off-site locations. The Sterile Processing team reprocessed 2.5 million instruments and devices in 2022, and has a 99.8% rating for quality goal.
Caskey and Osborn will be recognized during the HSPA’s 2023 Annual Conference and Expo in May in Nashville.
Staff reports