CANNONSBURG
The Cannonsburg Walmart will become a COVID-19 vaccine site soon, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office on Thursday.
It’s one of six additional Walmart sites where vaccinations will be administered. The other additional locations are Alexandria, Bardstown, Fulton, Hanson and Harrodsburg. There are now 25 Walmart vaccine sites in Kentucky.
Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine for more information.
MEETING
Thursday, Feb. 25: The regular meeting for the Boyd County Board of Education originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 25, due to inclement weather conditions and power outages across the district.