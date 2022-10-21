Archaeologist to speak at church
Archaeologist Tommy Christensen will speak at a local church on Sunday.
Pastor Chuck Ferguson, of 13th Street Freewill Baptist, announced this week that Christensen will be a special guest speaker at the church in Ashland.
"He’s a member of an archaeological team that spends a lot of time every year in Israel," Ferguson said.
Christensen, who works for Shiloh Excavations, will feature several unique items.
"Some of the things he brings will be for sale. That’s how he makes his living," Ferguson said. "The other things are part of a collection. All will be available for inspection.
"People can come by and look, ask questions," Ferguson added. "It's particularly geared to young people."
Christensen is from Elkhorn City, which is in Pike County.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 19 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Jody Lowman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Norma Meek.