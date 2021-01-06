WILLOW WOOD
Reid’s Apiary and “Bee-tique” will offer an introductory beekeeping class from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 16.
For more information, visit the business Facebook page.
GGAC to offer
virtual exhibit
GRAYSON
Grayson Gallery and Art Center is planning a virtual exhibit by use of photos of original art works.
The show will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
Up to three pieces will be accepted from each participating artist. Director Dan Click said he’s hoping to increase participation from artists with a change.
“I will add each (artist) who uses social media as a ‘contributor’ to the photo album via Facebook so they’ll have more input,” he said, adding pricing and marketing will be a priority for 2021.
He said artists of all subjects and media are encouraged to submit. Artists may price their pieces for sale, if desired.
More information is available on the gallery’s Facebook page.
Alzheimer’s classes scheduled
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following classes:
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series,” a virtual class, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” a one-hour webinar, will be at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
• Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be online at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• “Living with Dementia: Younger Onset Series” is a four-part program set to be presented virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2.
Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association by calling (800) 272-3900.
Power Hour for women Jan. 14
LEXINGTON
Women Leading Kentucky’s Power Hour Leadership Series begins its winter events at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 with a session called ‘’The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King: Where Do We Go From Here.”
The Power Hour will consist of a panel discussion with Ashley Smith, COO of Black Soil and Co-chair of Lexington’s MLK Day Celebration and Joan Brannon, actor, author and documentary filmmaker. The panel will be moderated by KET’s Renee Shaw. A trailer of Joan Brannon’s new documentary about Dr. King titled “Fire & Heart: A Blueprint for Liberation” will be featured.
The Power Hour will take place via Zoom.
The Power Hour is presented by Community Trust Bank.
MEETING
• Monday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m.: The Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health will hold a meeting at the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, Conference Room, 2924 Holt Street, in Ashland.