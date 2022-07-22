APD sets National Night Out
ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department will host National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Central Park, APD announced this week on Facebook.
The activities will take place by the amphitheater near Crabbe Elementary from 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature music, inflatables, activities for children, hot dogs and refreshments.
Many businesses and community agencies are scheduled to participate.
“This will be a great opportunity for community members to partner together and promote safer neighborhoods,” wrote APD on social media.
MEETINGS
Monday
Ashland Board of Education, 4 p.m. special meeting, 1820 Hickman Street.
Greenup County Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. Central Office. (Alternate location is GCHS).
Tuesday
Boyd County Board of Education, 6 p.m. Boyd County High School Alumni Audition. Reception to honor Bill Boblett as 2022 Kentucky Association for School Resource Officers Superintendent of the Year at 5:15 p.m. in the commons area/veranda.
Staff reports