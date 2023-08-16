Antiques show this weekend
HUNTINGTON
The 69th annual Pilot Club of Huntington’s Antiques Show and Sale will be this weekend at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center.
Among the items available at the show will be artwork, estate jewelry, period furniture, glassware, china, silver, lamps, coins and primitive items.
“All show vendors are certified antiques dealers from many different states,” Debbie Chapman, public relations co-chairwoman of the Pilot Club of Huntington, said. “The dealers pay a fee for a booth space, so they set their own prices, but sometimes are willing to make a deal for buyers.”
Two certified antique appraisers will be available to value personal treasures. Roger and Steve Mullins from the South Charleston West Virginia Antiques Mall will be at the show to evaluate articles from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Show goers will be limited to two articles to be appraised. Each appraisal will be $5. Weapons (guns and knives) will be excluded from appraisal.
The Pilot Club has distributed nearly $1 million to community organizations through grants funded by antiques show proceeds, including Golden Girl Group Home, Huntington Museum of Art, Cabell County Special Olympics, Recovery Point, West Virginia Veterans Home, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Alzheimer’s Memory Walk and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s children’s music program.
Needed items that have been purchased include educational items for Ebenezer Child Care, Link to Life equipment and training for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, food and supplies for Cliff’s Closet food and clothing pantry at Huntington High and two cars for the City of Huntington’s Safety Town.
Hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $5 in advance through a Pilot Club member, or $6 at the door. Tickets are good for all three days of the show.
For more information, call (304) 544-0328 or (304) 736-3513.
Film festival returns to area
HUNTINGTON
The Appalachian Film Festival, which will include music videos, student films, short films and features, will be Friday through Sunday.
Friday events will be at The Loud, at 741 Sixth Ave. Saturday events will be at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, at 800 Fifth Ave.
Two-time Tony Award-winning Huntington native actor and musician Michael Cerveris will introduce the headliner, “King Coal,” on Saturday. He also will be the presenter for the awards that follow.
Cerveris won Tonys for “Fun Home” and “Assassins” and is known for his roles in “Ant-Man,” “Fringe” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”
The finale on Sunday will include brunch and a visit from Tri-State native Hollywood screenwriter Mickey Fisher, the creator and writer of three TV series,
“Extant,” “Reverie,” and “Mars.” One of Fisher’s first films, “King of Iron Town” and “Summer Nuts,” won Appy Awards in 2004 and 2006. For more information, visit foudrytheater.org.
Staff reports
Cruise-in planned Friday
CATLETTSBURG
The Gate City Cruise-In will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Boyd County Courthouse, 2800 Louisa Road.
The event will include door prizes, music, food and children’s entertainment. Indoor restrooms will be available.
Registration is $10.
Rummage, bake sale planned
WESTWOOD
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
Esmark makes offer for U.S. Steel
NEW YORK
Industrial conglomerate Esmark said Monday it has made an all-cash offer to buy U.S. Steel that values the iconic steelmaker at $7.8 billion, topping an earlier offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
On Sunday, U.S. Steel said it had rejected a cash and stock offer from Cleveland-Cliffs that was valued at $7.3 billion as of the close of trading Friday. U.S. Steel also said it had received offers for all or parts of the company from several parties and was evaluating its options.
Pittsburgh-based Esmark is run by James Bouchard, a former vice president in U.S. Steel’s European operations. In an interview, Bouchard said he is interested in modernizing U.S. Steel and keeping the company under American ownership.
Besides its steel-producing and distribution business, privately held Esmark has operations in aviation, oil and gas exploration, real estate and other industries.
Staff, wire reports
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron in North America. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has been a symbol of industrialization since it was founded in 1901 by J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and others, though its stock price has languished in recent years as steel prices have fluctuated.
In Monday trading on Wall Street, U.S. Steel shares soared 36.8% to close at $31.08. Cleveland-Cliffs shares rose 8.8% to $15.98.