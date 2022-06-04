CEREDO
The Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America will present the 21st annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show at the Ceredo Plaza on Saturday, June 11.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The event, which will follow, is set to feature dash plaques (for the first 175 cars), trophies, door prizes and a grand prize drawing of $100. Registration fee is $10.
The show is in memory of David Worthington.
The Ceredo Plaza is on Rt. 60.
Call (304) 412-8018 for more information.
Old Central City Days
slated for June 10-12
HUNTINGTON
The 31st annual Old Central City Days are scheduled for Friday, June 10, from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free event, which is open to all ages, will take place on 14th Street West in Huntington.
“We have many exciting activities for the community including live music, vendors of antiques, arts and crafts, food trucks, a kids’ corner, Ona Speedway Race Cars on Saturday and a Jeep show on Sunday,” said Lauren Kemp, President of the Old Central City Association.
Central City, which is now part of the West Huntington neighborhood, features historic homes, original buildings and legacy businesses like Heiner’s Bakery.
Peanut the Clown and Maggie and the Farm Cats will provide entertainment on Friday, along with The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver feat. Adam Booth.
Saturday’s schedule includes Stony Point String Band, Ally Fletcher, Building Rockets, The Lincoln County Cloggers, Huntington Blues Society, Ray Hensley, Jim Snyder and Eve Marcum-Atkinson.
Visit oldcentralcity.org or the Facebook page for more information.