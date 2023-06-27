Annual pie contest July 15
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Ohio Museum will host its annual pie contest on Saturday, July 15. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. Participants will be judged in two groups, amateur and business.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Guests will be able to sample the pies after the contest.
The museum is at 506 South 6th Street in Ironton.
Goodwill announces award
HUNTINGTON
Goodwill KYOWVA announced it has been awarded the Foundation for the $5,000 Tri-State 21st Century Grant.
This grant enables Goodwill to procure essential safety equipment that will help ensure the well-being of its shoppers, consumers and staff, according to a press release.
The grant has allowed the purchase of nine HeartStart Onsite Complete Automated External Defibrillator (AED) packages and seven Department of Transportation OSHA safety kits.
Goodwill KYOWVA says it is honored to have been chosen as a recipient of the grant and is confident that the acquired safety equipment will provide immeasurable value to its operations.
Ramp to close overnight at Exit 133
MOREHEAD
The interstate on ramp from Ky. 801 to westbound I-64 (Exit 133 at Farmers-Sharkey) in Rowan County will be closed overnight Thursday for repairs.
On Thursday night, the westbound I-64 on ramp will close at 9 p.m. and remain closed until 6 a.m. Friday as contractors replace a pipe and make drainage repairs under the roadway.
While the on ramp is closed, motorists should note that westbound I-64 traffic taking Exit 133 cannot re-enter westbound I-64 at that location. Message boards have been placed in advance to warn travelers. On ramps from Ky. 801 to eastbound I-64 will remain open, as will off ramps to Ky. 801.
All traffic from Ky. 801 needing access to westbound I-64 overnight Thursday should detour to U.S. 60 or to Ky. 158 and use Ky. 32 to the Morehead exit (137).
The work is part of a $6.8 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to improve nearly 6 miles of Interstate 64 in Rowan County between the Bath County line and the Bullfork overpass.
Local church welcomes new pastor
BURLINGTON, OHIO
Installation services for Rev. LaShawn G. Kaigler, Pastor-Elect of the First Baptist Church of Burlington, Ohio, will be conducted on Sunday, July 2.
Rev. Dr. Larry G. Mills, Pastor Emeritus of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, in Orlando, Florida, will deliver the message for the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Dr. Wallace R. Mills, Pastor of the New Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Detroit, Michigan, will bring the message during the 4 p.m. installation service.
Rev. Kaigler is a native of Detroit, and he currently resides in Columbus. He was licensed to preach in 1993 and ordained in 2004. Rev. Kaigler has preached in various settings all around the United States, as well as in seven other countries. He is retired from the United States Navy with 23 years of service. He is married to Tisonia I. Kaigler.
Everyone is invited to share in this occasion. The church is at 7475 County Road One, Burlington, Ohio.
HMA Receives $75K from City of Huntington
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art announced an award of $75,000 from the City of Huntington and the Huntington Mayor’s Council for the Arts, supported by Mayor Steve Williams and approved by Huntington City Council. This generous donation will fund the Free Tuesday program at HMA for the next year in addition to providing general operating support, according to the museum.
HMA offers free general admission on Tuesdays with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free Tuesdays at HMA are generously presented by the City of Huntington Mayor’s Council for the Arts.
“The arts have been woven into our community fabric for decades. The Huntington Museum of Art is an acknowledged gem in the crown of our Jewel City,” Mayor Williams said.
Visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701 for more information.
HMA is fully accessible.
• Today at 8:30 a.m.: Special-Called SBDM meeting at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School.
Staff reports