Annual hike set for Saturday
ARGILLITE
The annual Michael Tygart Trail Hike will be Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Greenup State Resort Park boat dock and ending at 11 a.m.
A donation of one can of food per hiker is requested.
Church to offer 2-day rummage sale
CATLETTSBURG
Catlettsburg Community Church will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the parsonage at 2715 Panola St.
Items for sale will include glassware, quilts, furniture, decorations and clothing.
Mutt Strut planned for Old Fashion Days
GREENUP
Old Fashion Days Mutt Strut will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the lower shelter house in Greenup City Park. All dogs are welcome and are encouraged to wear a costume for judging.
Ticket giveaway ongoing
HUNTINGTON
The Mountain Health Arena launched their “Fancy Like” contest on social media on Monday for their upcoming show with country superstar Walker Hayes, who will perform Saturday at the arena, his second stop on his “Glad You’re Here Tour” with special guests Parmalee.
The Mountain Health Arena is challenging fans to show off their dance moves for a chance to see Walker Hayes in concert. To enter, visitors are being asked to film and upload a video of them doing the TikTok dance to smash hit, “Fancy Like.” One winner will be chosen and awarded two free tickets to the show.
Video entries are being accepted until Friday and announced that morning at 10 a.m. To view the contest announcement, please visit the Mountain Health Arena on Facebook at facebook.com/mountainhealtharena/.
SOMC Light It Pink events kick off Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Light It Pink campaign, which aims to promote breast cancer awareness, will begin next week with a lantern launch at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hill View Retirement Center pond.
During the annual Pink Out, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, community members are encouraged to wear pink and local businesses are invited to decorate in pink. There will be food trucks and merchandise sales in the parking lot of the SOMC Friends Center. Light It Pink merchandise also will become available at the SOMC Gift Gallery in the hospital’s main campus on Oct. 10.
SOMC will offer breast screenings at the SOMC Cancer Center from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12. Those interested are asked to register by calling (740) 356-7444.
The CrossFit Alpha Pack will be have special Breast Cancer Awareness “Workouts Of the Day” at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 14.
In addition to raising awareness, Light It Pink helps raise funds to support the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund. This fund assists cancer patients with a number of necessities, including medication, transportation, wigs, nutrition and more.
For more information, visit somc.org.
Today
Russell Primary School, 4 p.m. special-called meeting of site-based, decision-making council.
Olive Hill City Council, 6 p.m. special meeting, community/senior center, 220 Railroad Street.
Monday
Boyd County Board of Education, 6 p.m. special board meeting, Boyd County High School, 14375 Lions Lane; closed session to conduct a disciplinary hearing involving a student.
Tuesday
Boyd County Extension District Board, 4:30 p.m. Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff reports