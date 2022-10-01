Animal Fun Day will be Oct. 8
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Humane Society will have Animal Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at 1302 Adams Lane.
Attendees will have the chance to tour the shelter. A food truck will be there and there will be a bake sale.
Balloon release upcoming
SOUTH POINT
The Cause, Inc. will sponsor an awareness/memorial balloon release from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.
Free blood pressure screenings will be offered by King’s Daughters Medical Center. Wallace Family Funeral Home will have an informational booth. Survivor and memorial testimonials are welcome.
The Cause is a nonprofit organization that promotes health resource awareness by bridging the gap between the patient, their family and the professional health-care provider, organization and resources that will assist them in their health journey.
Those interested in speaking should call Stacy Murray-Medcalf at (740) 646-3558. Churches, businesses and individuals who would like to donate door prizes or be a sponsor are welcome to call.
The library is at 317 Solida Road.
AARF needs supplies
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s supply drive set for today, has been canceled because of weather.
Executive Director Cathy Queen said a need for supplies is great, as several supply drives have been canceled but rescue animals haven’t stopped coming.
“We have been hit hard with extremely high numbers in our care for months and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon,” she said.
Donations of gently used towels, fleece blankets, blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, 99% germ-killing bleach, Purina Dog Chow Complete, canned Pedigree dog food (chicken or beef), Purina Puppy Chow Complete, canned Pedigree puppy food, canned Friskies (no fish flavors), Purina One adult cat food and kitten food, Fancy Feast kitten food (no fish flavors), Slide cat litter, laundry detergent and paper towels. Gift cards and monetary donations also are accepted.
Queen said Chewy, Walmart and Amazon deliver to the kennel and donations can be brought to the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Monetary donations may be sent to PayPal.me/aarfky.
Halloween art exhibit coming
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will have its annual Halloween exhibit in October.
Artists are invited to submit works from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 17 at the gallery.
While the exhibit has a theme, any subject or medium is welcome. Each artist may submit up to three pieces. Art must be ready to hang or display with artist name, title, medium and price noted on the back (or as possible on 3D pieces).
The reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Former Ky. senator dies
FRANKFORT
C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday.
Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown.
Embry, a Morgantown Republican, announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to cancer but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duty to his constituents. Embry formally submitted his resignation letter Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers.
Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and served on several committees, including his most recent position as chair of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He previously served in the House.
“C.B. Embry was a true gentleman and the consummate public servant, taking the duty and responsibility to represent the people until the very end,” Stivers said in a statement Friday.
Monday
Ashland Rotary Club, noon. The Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue. Guests are welcome. Speaker is Ben Darling of Darling CPA, LLP.
