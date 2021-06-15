The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association willl offer a variety of educational sessions in coming days.
• Young Onset Dementia Care Partner Support Group will be offered virtually at 7 p.m. June 23.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's will be offered as a webinar at 6:30 p.m. June 29.
• A caregiver support group via phone will be at 4 p.m. July 27.
• Virtual caregiver support groups include will be at 10:30 a.m. July 8; 4:30 p.m. July 19; 4 p.m. July 20; and 3:30 p.m. July 29.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior is an online program slated for 6:30 p.m. July 6.
• The webinar Dementia Conversations will be at 2 p.m. July 7.
• Recognizing the signs of dementia will be offered virtually at noon June 17. To register, visit http://bit.ly/10Signs617.
To register for the other programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900 to register.
HMA honors
volunteer
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has named Brian Clouse of Huntington as its Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021.
Chosen by staff members, the award, aims to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education, and nature.
Clouse started volunteering at the Museum more than two decades ago. He brings his engineering skills to his volunteer work by creating shelving to house ceramic works and made other significant contributions to improve and expand the Clay Studio.
Clouse is the husband of Kathleen Kneafsey, who is HMA’s Artist in Residence.
American Duchess
to visit Huntington
HUNTINGTON
The paddle wheeler the American Duchess will visit Huntington on Thursday.
Expected to arrive around 11 a.m., the Duchess is a sister ship to The American Queen, which has made several stops in Huntington. Both ships had planned visits in 2020 that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It can carry up to 166 travelers.
Created from a 1995 hull, the paddle wheeler was completely reconstructed to become one of the most luxurious river cruising vessels in the country, featuring single-seating main dining and entertainment venues, soaring ceilings, and all of the features that guests have come to expect on other American Queen Steamboat Company cruises, Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” Compton said.
Passengers will disembark for a guided tour around the city and a visit to Heritage Farm. Community members are encouraged to come down to the river to greet. No tours of the boat will be offered.