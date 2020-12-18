Frank Amos Hissam passed away on December 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Hissam; two children, son D. Andy Hissam (Deborah,) and daughter Robin L. Vasvary (Sean); four grandchildren, David and Corey Vasvary, Melaina Hissam and David Krautter; and a great-grandson. When rememb…