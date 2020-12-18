LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several virtual sessions in the coming weeks.
• The Memory Café, a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged with others, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior" will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 12.
"Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stage Series" will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 13.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s" will be at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Registration is requred for the classes; to register, call (800) 272-3900.
New OVC health center in area
WHEELERSBURG
OVP Health Care will open a new outpatient health center in the Kroger Shopping Plaza on Monday, Dec. 28.
The health center, at 8991 Ohio River Road, will offer a wide range of primary care, behavioral health, addiction treatment and counseling services, according to a press release.
Staffed by nurse practitioner, Julie Carr, FNP-BC, and counselor, Jade Maddox, MA, LPCCS, NCC, the health center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available by calling 740-716-7086.
Visit ovphealthcare.org for more information.
Health Dept. sets holiday hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and remain closed on Dec. 24-25, in observance of Christmas and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 a.m.
For the new year, the health department will close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and remain closed Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, 2021. Services will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 a.m.
Repairs start Monday in Rowan Co.
MOREHEAD
Routine repairs to the Ky. 799 overpass on I-64 in Rowan County will require temporary traffic restrictions this month.
Beginning Monday, contractors will reduce westbound I-64 to one lane at the Ky. 799 overpass near mile marker 146 for concrete patching of bridge piers. Motorists should expect one-lane traffic to start shortly after the weigh station, and will remain in place during daytime work hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for several days. (No work or traffic restrictions will take place during the Christmas holiday or weekends.)
Contractors will also make repairs to overpass joints and the Ky. 799 driving surface later this month, likely the week of Dec. 28, which will require one-lane traffic on KY 799 controlled by flaggers.
During construction, motorists on I-64 and Ky. 799 should reduce speeds and follow all merge and work zone signs for traffic safety.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
LIHEAP funding available soon
The CRISIS component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
The Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency, Inc. will administer the LIHEAP Crisis Program to assist households in need.
A household shall be considered to be in a home heating crisis situation when (one of the following):
• Is within four days of running out of fuel if bulk fuel (coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene or wood) is the heat source
• Has received a disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source
• Home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and the household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent
To be eligible for assistant, a household must meet income eligibility (based on size and monthly income): 1 - $1,595; 2 - $2,155; 3 - $2,715; 4 - $3,275; 5 - $3,835; 6 - $4,395; 7 - $4,955; 8 - $5,515.
Call any of the following offices with questions: Boyd County (606) 405-0019; Greenup County (606) 834-8346; Carter County-Olive Hill (606) 286-5344; Elliott County (606) 738-6577; Lawrence County (606) 638-4067; Carter-Grayson (606) 474-8118.