AFD to start hydrant testing
ASHLAND
The Ashland Fire Department will begin hydrant testing on Monday, April 3.
Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the month of April. You may experience reduced pressure or some discoloration of water.
Consumers are advised to check water conditions prior to drawing water for consumption, cooking, and for use in dishwashers or washers.
If discoloration is present, allowing the water to run a few minutes should clear the discoloration. Notifications will be sent out on Alertsense, the City of Ashland Facebook page and website, and the Ashland Fire Department Facebook page, on the areas we will be testing in each day.
Residents can call (606) 385-3234 if they have any questions.
Easter Bunny at mall
ASHLAND
The Eastern Bunny is at Ashland Town Center through Saturday, April 8. Photos and visits are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bunny will take a carrot break from 2-3 p.m. on most days. The Easter Bunny will be at the mall on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.
Sensitive Bunny will be at the Ashland Town Center on Sunday, March 26, from 10-11:30 a.m. to give children with sensory sensitivities a chance to meet the Easter Bunny in a quieter, less crowded setting.
Snacks, games, crafts and more will be provided.
On Monday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be available for an animal-friendly photo opportunity.
"Bestie and Bunny" is a new event scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from 1-3 p.m. The program offers free events to encourage learning and curiosity. The Barker Farm will be there and will conduct an interactive animal show at 2 p.m.
MEETINGS
Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m. — Catlettsburg City Council, special meeting, city hall.
Tuesday, March 28, 6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, Boyd County HS auditorium.
Wednesday, March 29, 4 p.m. — Russell Primary Site-Based Council, special called meeting.
Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. — Catlettsburg City Council, special meeting, city hall.
April 4, 4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St.