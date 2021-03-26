ASHLAND
The Ashland Fire Department will begin hydrant testing on Thursday, April 1. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9-5 p.m. through the month of April.
You may experience reduced pressure or some discoloration of water. Consumers are advised to check water conditions prior to drawing water for consumption, cooking and for use in dishwashers or washers. If discoloration is present, allowing the water to run a few minutes should clear the discoloration.
Luncheon for veterans
ASHLAND
American Legion Post 76 will host a luncheon for all veterans on Monday at noon. A guest speaker will be featured.
Post 76 is at 405 20th Street in Ashland.
MEETING
Monday at 5 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will conduct a special meeting at the central office.