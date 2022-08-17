AFA wiffleball this weekend
ASHLAND
The ninth annual Amy For Africa Wiffleball Tournament is set for this Saturday at Unity Baptist Church on 29th Street in Ashland.
The tournament benefits Amy For Africa, a Christian missions organization founded by Amy Compston.
Amy and her husband, Chris, are back from a long stay in Uganda and will participate in the tournament.
The tournament includes 32 teams. It will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 5 p.m. A home run derby is included in the festivities, too.
KAHP announces pop-up clinic, giveaway
LOUISVILLE
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans announced its second annual Kentucky State Fair COVID-19 pop-up clinic and incentive giveaway.
Throughout the fair, which kicks off today, KAHP will give away a free unlimited ride wristband and a $25 gift card (while supplies last) when attendees go to booth B419 in the Health Horizons Pavilion in South Wing B to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It is closed on Sunday.
KAHP is partnering with Kentucky Sports Radio for a live KSR pre-show and broadcast at the fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Medicaid members may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan in addition to the KAHP giveaway.
Visit kahp.org to learn more.