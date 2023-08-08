AFA Wiffleball Saturday
ASHLAND
The 11th annual Amy For Africa Wiffleball Tournament is set for this Saturday, Aug. 12, at Unity Baptist Church.
Games will begin at 9 a.m. Thirty-two teams are in the single-elimination tournament.
A home run derby is scheduled to take place at 2:40 p.m. The Elite Eight will be at 4 p.m. The championship game is set for 5 p.m.
Entry fee for each team was $40. Kona Ice and concessions will also be on hand. All of the money goes to the Amy For Africa mission work in Uganda.
U.S. 60 closed again Thursday
A second culvert needs replaced on U.S. 60 near Upper Tygart in Carter County. The highway will be closed again this Thursday, Aug. 10, just east of the Rowan-Carter county line.
Beginning about 8 a.m. Thursday, crews will close U.S. 60 between Willow Drive and Jesse Hollow Road (mile points 1.5 to 1.7). The road will remain closed through 4:30 p.m. or until work to replace a dilapidated culvert under the highway is complete.
Local traffic may access homes and businesses up to the work site from either direction but will not be able to pass that point as the road will be cut in half. All thru traffic between Olive Hill and Rowan County should detour using Ky. 174 through Lawton and Soldier in Carter County and Haldeman in Rowan County.
The culvert replacement is much-needed work to protect the safety of U.S. 60 and its users, and is being done now to avoid a road closure when school is in session.
Miss Flame pageant upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
The Miss Flame Pageant 2023 will be Aug. 26 at the Harvest Church of God Family Life Center on 35th Street near the Catlettsburg-Kenova Bridge.
Pageants will begin with the Baby Contest and Little Mr. Fire Chief at 3 p.m., Teeny, Tiny and Little Miss at 4 p.m. and Little Jr. Miss, Jr, Miss and Miss Flame at 6 p.m. Ages range from birth to 19.
Deadline for entering is Aug. 18. Applications are available at Angie’s Formal & Pageant Wear, Catlettsburg Fire Department, Lara’s in Ashland and Wilma’s in Grayson or by calling Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277, Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667 or Glorious Hensley (606) 739-4512.
Rummage sale items accepted
ASHLAND
The Westwood Free Will Baptist Church youth will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Donations are being accepted for the fundraiser and may be left on the stage in the gym or call (740) 646-5007 or (606) 571-9362 to arrange a time for pickup.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
MU team, coaches to visit church
IRONTON
The Marshall University football team and coaches will be at Sharon Baptist Church at 9:45 a.m. Sunday service to pay tribute to pastor Steve Harvey, who also is pastor for Marshall football team.
The church is at 2010 S. Fifth St. For more information, call (740) 532-6518.
Back-to-school event Saturday
CANNONSBURG
Back to School with Bluey will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Landing.
The event will include free inflatables.
Camp Landing is at 10699 U.S. 60. For more information, call (606) 922-2267.
