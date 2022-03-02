ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a national adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ashland PetSmart on River Hill Road.
The agency will feature adoptable pets, but applications must be preapproved.
To become preapproved, email adoptaarfky.com.
'Women in Arts'
works accepted
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery is accepting work for the ninth annual “Women in the Arts" art show and sale in celebration of Women's History Month.
Pieces in all media by women artists only will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 and 21 at the gallery.
All media, size and subject will be accepted; artists may submit up to three works, which must be ready to hang with a tag on the back stating the artist's name, title and price, or marked not for sale. There is no entry fee, but a 20% commission will be taken on sold works only.
An opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. March 25.
Artists with supplies to donate may drop them off for the Creative Exchange Box.
Boyd KFB honors
Food Check-Out Week
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors made a charitable donation to River Cities Harvest as part of observing Food Check-Out Week from Feb. 20-26.
Boyd KFB, in its proclamation, recognized agribusiness as an important element of the county’s economy, noting that county farmers help feed “our community, state, nation and other people from around the world with the goods they produce.”
“Our citizens enjoy the most affordable food in the world, spending, on average, about 10% of their disposable income on food annually,” stated Boyd KFB.
Veterans luncheon
set for March 12
GRAYSON
A Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Luncheon is planned for noon on March 12 at First Baptist Church at 162 North Court St.
Keynote speaker will be retired Capt. Steve Corbitt.
RSVP to (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184 by Thursday to attend.
Craft show
upcoming
ASHLAND
A spring craft show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at El Hasa Shrine, with proceeds going to Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington.
More than 90 vendors will attend. Raffle items include a Ruger EC9 9mm and Taurus 9mm, in addition to vendor raffles. The first 40 shoppers will receive a reusable tote.
The Pigs Blanket Barbecue will hosting the kitchen. Easter Bunny and CB Bear will attend and children's activities are planned.
Science, engineering
fair on March 12
PRESTONSBURG
Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the East Kentucky Science Center and Varia Planetarium will present the East Kentucky Regional Science and Engineering Fair on March 12 on the Prestonsburg Campus of BSCTC.
The annual regional science fair is for students in grades four through 12 who win first place at their school fair. Counties that are eligible to participate include: Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.
Projects will be awarded per category during the awards ceremony after all judges’ scores have been tallied. All projects will receive a participation ribbon. The top three ranking projects in each category will receive a first, second and third place ribbon.
The ISEF winner will receive a $200 check and trophy (9th - 12th grade project chosen).
Six “Best of Fair” projects will receive a $100 check each and a medallion. Three “Honorable Mention” projects will receive a $50 check and certificate.
One project from the EKSC regional fair will advance directly to the ISEF competition on March 26 in Richmond.
For more information, email Susan Scott-Goble at sscott0036@kctcs.edu or call her at (606) 889-4766.