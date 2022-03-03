ASHLAND
As part of National Adoption Week, Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have an adoption event this weekend.
Dogs and cats will be available for adoption by those who have been preapproved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at PetSmart on Riverhill Drive.
Adoption fees are: adult dogs, 6 months and older, $200; puppies, $225; and cats, $80.
Adoption fees cover the cost of shots, spay/neuter and worming and microchipping for dogs.
To be preapproved, adopters must fill out an application at the event or in advance by emailing adopt4aarfky@gmail.com.
AARF also will accept donations at the event, including Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow; canned Pedigree dog food and canned cat food; bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels, treats, toys, gently used towels, cash and gift cards.
Easter egg hunt
at Fairgrounds
GREENUP
An Easter egg hunt is set for noon to 3 p.m. April 9 at the Greenup County Fairgrounds.
Games, food trucks and small business vendors will be at the hunt, which will have hunting areas for different age groups and for special needs children.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 23 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Norma Meek.
Winners for March 2 are: first — Judy Fannin; second — Jody Lowman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.