Adam’s Voice coming to Ironton
IRONTON
An accomplished Christian music group will lead worship at Ironton Church of the Nazarene on Sunday morning at 10:40.
Adams Voice, which consists of David and Charlene Adams and their four children, Emma, John, Anna and Luke, tours 40 weeks a year. The group has performed the National Anthem at NFL, NBA and MLB games.
They’ve been featured at Nazarene general assemblies and conferences as well as Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Tour.
“Adams Voice is a breath of fresh air,” Bill Gaither once said.
Ironton Nazarene is at 2318 S. 4th Street.
Justice elected board chair
CHARLESTON, W.Va.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.
Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta. He will lead the group’s 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.
Justice succeeds Delaware Gov. John Carney, who served as chairman the past two years.
