HUNTINGTON
Huntington Museum of Art’s education department is offering free holiday activity kits for elementary students while supplies last.
“The art activity at Holiday Open House is always so popular, and since we had to cancel that event again this year because of the pandemic, we wanted to provide young people with art activities they could complete at home during the holiday season,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said. “These activity packs are definitely geared toward young visitors.”
Visitors may pick up activity packets beside the Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall during regular museum hours while supplies last.
For more information, call HMA at (304) 529-2701.