ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College and the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy have created a partnership, ACTC officials announced.
Any student receiving an associate of science degree from ACTC would be automatically granted an interview at the UCSOP, as long as they met all other application qualifications.
To be eligible, a student must have earned a minimum of 60 credit hours at ACTC and notify ACTC in writing of the intent to pursue the dual credit program and meet the criteria for admission to UCSOP.
Admissions requirements are available by visiting ucwv.edu/academics/school-of-pharmacy/admissions/
For more information, email Dr. Mary Cat Flath at marycat.flath@kctcs.edu.
Ashland resident earns WGU degree
SALT LAKE CITY
Natalie Dudding has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997, according to a school press release.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 4 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.