ASHLAND
In honor of Women’s History Month, ACTC will host a virtual presentation called “Women’s History: From the Past to the Present” featuring local speaker Bernice Henry. Henry will discuss how women’s history has changed over the course of her life.
Henry resides in Ashland, where she is employed with the Ashland Independent School District as the Community Engagement Coordinator in the Exceptional Early Childhood Center.
Some of her roles include the following: interim Ashland City Commissioner, Chairperson on the Ashland Commission on Human Rights and Vice President of the Boyd/Greenup County chapter of the NAACP.
Henry also serves on the Scope Towers Housing Board, as well as the University of Kentucky County Extension Agency Community Economic Development Council. She is a part of the KY Highlands Museum Black History Committee, the National Black Child Development Institute and ACTC’s diversity committee.
“I feel we all have a duty to give back to our community. I want life for my family and all families to be the best that it can be,” Henry said.
Henry’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 25, at 10 a.m. on Microsoft Teams. The event is open to the public. If you would like a link to attend, please email Al Baker, Director of Cultural Diversity, at Alvin.baker@kctcs.edu.
Race Days Lunch
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and drink for $6. It is available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raceland Community Center or one may have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087.