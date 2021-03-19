ASHLAND
Students who graduated from Ashland Community and Technical College at the end of the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters will have a drive-thru ceremony on May 8.
Students who have applied to graduate at the end of the Summer 2021 semester also are eligible to participate.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the College Drive Campus, with graduates lining up in their cars at 9:30 a.m. at the College Drive Campus; each graduate may have one car with guests in that car. Traffic will be directed so each graduate may exit the car, receive diploma cover and have a quick photo opportunity before departing.
Caps and gowns are not required, but are encouraged. If graduates wish to wear a cap/gown, those can be purchased via the College Bookstore.
Vehicle regulations are:
• One car per graduate (The graduate must be a passenger in the vehicle.)
• Automobiles used for the drive-thru graduation must be passenger vehicles. No semi-trucks, trucks pulling trailers, flatbeds or parade type floats will be allowed.
• Passengers except the graduate must remain inside of the vehicle, and will not be allowed to ride in truck bed if a truck is driven.
• An additional member of the vehicle can exit to take pictures (preferably not the driver).
• Graduate signs, streamers and posters may be securely attached to vehicles or windows and must follow normal guidelines (must not impede driver's visibility).
The event will be live-streamed and links to official photos from the event will be shared via the college Facebook page.
The public is encouraged to cheer on our graduates via Facebook Live the day of the event.
MOH ceremony set
GREENUP
The Greenup War Memorial will be the site of a ceremony on Thursday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Paintings by Greenup County High School art teacher Bryan Mosier depicting the actions of Veterans John Collier & Ernie West (Korea) — both recipients of the Medal of Honor — will be on display. The colors will be presented by Master Sergeant Paul Sikes & the Greenup County Jr. ROTC. Safety protocols will be in place at this outdoor free event. The public is invited.
MEETING
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will convene at the central office (with an alternate location being Greenup County High School).