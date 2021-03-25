ASHLAND
Dr. Mary Cat Flath, professor of anatomy and physiology at Ashland Community and Technical Collge, has been recognized for Best Transition during the pandemic during the school's fall All-College meeting.
The honor recognizes Flath’s effective transition from in-person to online class.
“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, I was forced to move all course instruction and daily assessments online, virtually overnight,” Flath said. “I worked diligently to keep the class together, providing live online sessions, during the normal class days/times. I renovated my office to include a webcam and white board for teaching live sessions. I learned how to take video recordings of all class sessions, create the videos in YouTube, and then post web links in the Blackboard shells for students to view.”
She said she has created nearly 300 instructional videos for her students to view since the transition to remote instruction.
One of the most exciting things about having students back on campus is being able to participate in hands-on instruction they were unable to complete virtually.
“I have been able to do real lab work with students this year," she said. "We ordered face shields and gloves so students can work closely to perform tasks such as building a skeleton, cardiovascular physiology (taking blood pressures, pulses, listening to heart sounds), blood typing, dissections of sheep hearts and fetal pigs, et cetera. It’s been amazing,” she said.
A little more than a year ago, ACTC switched courses and services to entirely online. A slow return to in-person work according to Healthy at Work guidelines has been in progress. Temperature checks, masks, hand sanitizer use and social distancing have been in place, as well as the sanitizing of offices and classrooms.
Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO, announced this month the college will fully operate on campus again when classes resume in August and would continue to adhere to the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
Goodwill donation
drive Saturday
HUNTINGTON
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. will host a donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars at 100 7th Ave.
Those donating to Goodwill will receive a coupon from Little Caesars for a free crazy bread with the purchase of a pizza. Goodwill will give donors a 10% off donated goods coupon at any Goodwill KYOWVA store, including those in Grayson, Ashland, Louisa and Cannonsburg. The coupon will be valid until April 3. Goodwill members will be at the location to help donors drop off items.
Goodwill will accept all donations ranging from clothing, toys, games, decorations, household items, small appliances and other items.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 24 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Kay Memmer; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Luncheon for veterans
ASHLAND
American Legion Post 76 will host a luncheon for all veterans on Monday at noon. A guest speaker will be featured. Post 76 is at 405 20th Street in Ashland.