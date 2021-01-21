ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) has been recognized as being one of the “Best Colleges for Associate’s Degrees in 2021 by Intelligent.com.
According to the website, ACTC was named the college with the “Best Experiential Learning Opportunities.” ACTC was among 180 institutions assessed.
“Providing meaningful experiential learning opportunities for our students is critical to their individual success and our region’s economy,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President/CEO. “We are thankful to be recognized by Intelligent.com for our hard work and efforts in this area by our world-class faculty and staff.”
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs.
“For this list, we focused on institutions that offer associate’s degree programs, including community colleges, public and private universities, and technical institutes. We evaluated and ranked the institutions based on their cost, course offerings, reputation, faculty and course delivery methods, including online, in-person, and hybrid courses,” the website states.
ACTC was evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
According to Intelligent, “The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 180 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.”
To access the complete ranking, visit intelligent.com/best-colleges-for-associates-degrees.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Jan. 20 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Norma Meek; third — Betty Cooper; and fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Ashland native
promoted to Partner
LOUISVILLE
Louisville-based CPA firm Louis T. Roth & Co., PLLC, announced the promotion of Kelli Cooper to Partner.
Kelli (Hartman) Cooper, born in Findlay, Ohio, and raised in Ashland, has more than 18 years of public accounting experience providing tax and consulting services to Louis T. Roth & Co. clients, according to a press release.
Cooper, the daughter of Ron and Wanda Hartman, graduated from Boyd County High School in 1998. She specializes in the areas of estate, trust and gift tax accounting, while also working extensively with high net-worth individuals and non-profit organizations.
Cooper holds a B.S. in Accounting from Georgetown College, has an active CPA license with the Kentucky State Board of Accountancy and memberships with the American Institute of CPAs and the Kentucky Society of CPAs. Cooper lives in Louisville with her husband.
MEETING
Monday at 6 p.m.: The RWISD Finance Corporation will have a special meeting in concert with the regular meeting of the RW Board of Education at 100 Rams Blvd. On the meeting’s agenda is considering the adoption of a resolution authorizing the issuance of school building refunding revenue bonds for school building purposes.