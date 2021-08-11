ASHLAND
The Student Government Association at Ashland Community and Technical College will host a two-day Pathfinder Party on the Lawn next week.
Admission is one hygiene product or canned food item that will support the Pathfinder Pantry.
Clifton Ross and the Special Sauce will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating.
BARKer Farm will bring a petting zoo from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
CAB’s Catering will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cookies on Friday evening.
Those who attend are invited to play cornhole and basketball.
Informational tables will be set up from various ACTC programs and departments and community partners.
T-shirts will be given to the first 25 students who attend with student ID.
Students who wear ACTC apparel to the event will be entered in a drawing for a Bluetooth speaker or Bluetooth earbuds.
For more information, email Orlando Currie at ocurriejr0001@kctcs.edu.
Freebies to be given
at farmers market
IRONTON
Ironton in Bloom will treat visitors to corn on the cob and watermelon from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ironton Farmers Market.
The market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in downtown.
Back-to-school
shots planned
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will offer back-to-school vaccinations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 17 and 18. Parents will need to make appointments for their students on these days.
This service is offered primarily to children who are uninsured, under-insured or if the family doctor does not offer vaccinations.
Kentucky requires all students, kindergarten through the 12th grade, to have had the Hepatitis A vaccine to be admitted into school. Also, all students 16 years and older must have the second meningococcal booster to be admitted into school.
Child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Children should be well and have eaten before coming to the clinic.
Some insurances are now accepted to cover (in part or in full) the cost of vaccination. To check coverage, call (606) 473-9838.
Children who have not been vaccinated at the health department must bring an updated immunization record to the clinic.
Those with Medicaid or insurance should bring card.
Physicals will not be offered as part of these clinic days.
For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Writers Can Read
to be Monday
HUNTINGTON
Authors Nora Shalaway Carpenter and Joe Mirenna are the featured writers at Writers Can Read at 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station.
Both writers focus their works on rural living.
Following readings by Carpenter and Mirenna will be an open mic session for anyone who would like to read their poetry or prose.
No mask is required for the fully vaccinated.
Both authors will be remotely attending via a video on a large screen and the audience will be in-person at Heritage Station.
Heritage Station is at 210 11th St. For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.
Grant-writing
workshop offered
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development will host Grant Writing 101 workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for beginners and first-time grant writers
Instructor will be Melissa Vermillion, director of grants and contracts for Hazard Community and Technical College. She has successfully written grant applications to some of the top federal agencies, as well as private funders, securing more than $20 million in grant funding.
The workshop is sponsored by The Center’s Business & Community Training Center as part of its workforce and career training program.
The center is at 2292 South Highway 27, Suite 300.
For more information or to register, call the Business & Community Training Center at (606) 677-6000. Registration is $149 per student.
Free health clinic
at Bellefonte Centre
RUSSELL
Southern Ohio Medical Center will host a free health fair for the SOMC Family Practice & Specialty Associates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Bellefonte Centre.
The fair will include blood pressure, body mass and oxygen saturation screening. Participants will have the chance to meet the medical team, which includes Dr. Lesley Abbott, Dr. Rebecca Adams and FNP-C Chase Wiler, as well as orthopedic specialists Dr. Robert Love and Dr. Joseph Leith.
SOMC Family Practice & Specialty Associates is at 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 103. For more information, call (606) 324-0098.