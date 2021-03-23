ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College is planning a return to normal operations in the Fall 2021 semester, president and CEO Dr. Larry Ferguson said.
“In response to COVID-19, we have taken precautions to keep those who were on campus safe, including temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer available at entrances, classroom upgrades to accommodate social distancing and several measures to keep rooms and offices sanitized,” he said, noting the college would continue to adhere to the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
“ACTC has worked diligently to minimize the impact of COVID on our faculty, staff, and students by closely adhering to the Governor’s Heathy at Work Guidelines. We are now elated that the pandemic is lessening and we can look forward to our campuses being fully open in the fall,” Ferguson said.
Steve Woodburn, Chief Student Affairs Officer, said he is looking forward to having students return to campus.
“It is exciting to be able to plan for a semester that may return to some resemblance of normalcy,” he said. “Although we have always been open, the number of students utilizing campus services and of course socializing with each other was minimal. Hopefully we will see the energy that students usually bring campus back in the Fall.”
For more information, email as_haw@kctcs.edu.
Baskets sought
for auction
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have an online basket auction from April 12-23.
The organization is seeking themed baskets for donation to the auction, as well as larger individual items.
Donations are due by April 7, with a list of contents attached to the basket.
Those wishing to donate may get in touch with AARP via private message on Facebook.
Proceeds will go toward vetting and spay/neuter expenses.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 17 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Norma Meek.
Spring violin
recital set
ASHLAND
A spring violin recital for the students of Kathy Chamis will be at 3 p.m. May 16 at Gateway Church at 444 Blackburn Ave.
In addition to Chamis, performing will be Lexi Miller, Emily Pennington, Emma Willhlem, Isabel Hensley, Linda Duke, Sophia Stambaugh, Alexandria Caldwell, Juiliana Ashley, Bob Miller and Cari Esque.
Your Library 5K registration under way
ASHLAND
Registration is underway for the ninth annual Love Your Library 5K run/1.25-mile walk, scheduled for April 30.
The event will offer an in-person experience with social distancing at Ashland Central Park as well as as virtual version, which can be run over a 48-hour period on April 23 and 24.
The goal is to bring awareness of the services offered byt he Boyd County Public Library; it is not a fundraiser.
“Each year, it is thrilling to see how many people come out and support our library,” Debbie Cosper, director of the Boyd County Public Library, said. “A strong library helps create a strong community and our community is helping us grow our facilities and our services.”
Event details may change closer to the date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information or to register, visit Facebook.com/Boydlibrary and tristateracer.com.
Free gospel concert
FLATWOODS
A free gospel concert will be at 7 p.m. April 23 at Grace Baptist Church.
The Bowling Family will perform. A love offering will be received.
The church is at 2907 Greenbo Blvd.