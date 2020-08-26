ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will offer 12-week classes online this fall to give new and continuing students additional options for earing college credit.
The 12-week classes have the same content as semester-long classes but cover the content in less time.
Online classes offered are Cultural Diversity in the Modern World, Intro to Art, Intro to Biology and lab, Writing I, College Algebra, Contemporary College Math, World Politics and Modern Social Problems. Other classes offered on campus are Human Anatomy and Physiology with lab, Strategies for College Success and Transfer Planning.
These classes can help students fulfill basic education requirements for degrees and diplomas.
Aug. 31 is the application deadline. The session starts Sept. 14 and ends Dec. 13.
New students must complete the application process, including orientation and placement testing before registering. Admission forms and program information are online at ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions. For help with enrollment, call (606) 326-2040 or 326-2228.
New students enrolling only in the 12-week session may be eligible for financial aid. To apply for financial aid, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at fafsa.gov. Current students cannot receive additional financial aid for bi-term classes added to their schedules. For more information about financial aid, call (855) 246-2282.
St. Claire HealthCare
adds cardiologist
MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare announced the addition of interventional cardiologist Ahmad Abuarquob, MD, to its medical staff.
“I come from a family of physicians. My dad is a physician and all five of my siblings pursued careers in the medical field,” said Abuarquob. “With my family’s support, I went into cardiology and I loved it. I quickly found working as a cardiologist allows me to fulfill my passion and personal mission of helping people, saving lives, and doing good for humanity.”
Dr. Abuarquob earned his medical degree from the Jordan University of Science and Technology in Arramtha, Jordan, and completed his internal medicine residency at Jordan Hospital of Internal Medicine in Amman, Jordan. He completed a second three-year internal medicine residency at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, after relocating to the United States to advance his medical education. Dr. Abuarquob completed fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in New Jersey. It is a Catholic hospital, sharing a similar mission to St. Claire HealthCare. He says St. Claire’s mission is what attracted him to join the team.
Dr. Abuarqoub joins Ahmad Isbitan, MD, Mansha Kahloon, MD, and Cassie Stanley, APRN in St. Claire HealthCare’s cardiology practice at the St. Claire Medical Pavilion located at 245 Flemingsburg Road in Morehead.
Alzheimer’s sessions set
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several workshops in the coming days.
• “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be offered online and by phone at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
• ”Virtual Family Caregiver” will be online from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4.
• ”Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers: Middle Stages Part 2” will be online and via phone at 1 p.m. Sept. 9.
• ”Memory Cafe” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. This program will be online.
• ”Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 22.
Race Days lunch
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and drink for $7. It will be available for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087. All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
MEETING
The next Ashland Community & Technical College Board of Directors meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m. President Dr. Larry Ferguson will introduce new members.