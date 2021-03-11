CANNONSBURG
AARP is offering free tax preparation three days a week in Boyd County.
The service is available at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center on Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call (606) 571-2371 for more information.
Hemp growing
applications due
CATLETTSBURG
Those interested in growing hemp this year in Kentucky must have applications to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture by Monday.
To fill out an application and get more information, visit kyagr.com.
Market to be open
at Heritage Station
HUNTINGTON
Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose will host a monthly outdoor market at Heritage Station. The first market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors will be on the brick patio in front of the visitors center and will include local authors, jewelry makers, ceramics, fashion accessories, crocheted stuffed animals, books, stickers, home goods, photographs, home decor and leather works.
Heritage Station is at 210 11th St.
Goodwill offers free
home donation pickup
HUNTINGTON
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc., will offer free scheduled home pickups of donations to donors who live within Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.
Donations also are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Items accepted include clothing, books, electronics, furniture and housewares.
To schedule an appointment, call Amy Coleman at (304) 751-6399.
Hypertension certification for KDMC
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health System has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Practice Center Certification to recognize its commitment to care for people with complex or difficult-to-treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, according to a press release.
King’s Daughters was evaluated to ensure that appropriate diagnosis, evaluation and treatment protocols were in place for hypertension patients. The certification recognizes the use of electronic health records, prompt access to care for patients with hypertension, coordination of care with other providers, and commitment to targeting a better blood pressure control rate in the patient population, stated the release.
Certified Hypertension Practice Centers are recognized as leaders in providing the most up-to-date effective treatment strategies. Through this certification program, the American Heart Association collaborates with medical practices to implement these strategies and improve the outcomes of people with high blood pressure, according to the release.