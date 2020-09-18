Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a yard sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Kyova Mall, diagonal from Wilma’s Dress Shop.
Masks will be required per mall protocol. No donations will be accepted during shopping hours. Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing.
Festival contests rules announced
KENOVA
C-K AutumnFest will have a business scarecrow and residential home decorating contest.
Deadline to enter is Oct. 18; winners will be announced Octg. 26.
To register for the business scarecrow contest, email kimkadkins@gmail.com. To register for the residential home decorating, text to (304) 634-8340.
Ride planned for Gold Star families
PROSPECT
The Woody Williams Foundation, in conjunction with Captain’s Quarters, will present the second annual “The Cause is Greater Than I…” Motorcycle Ride on Oct. 3.
Motorcycle riders and riding enthusiasts will take an escorted ride which will begin and end at Captain’s Quarters.
At the midpoint of the ride, there will be a memorial service at Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky honoring Gold Star Families and their loved ones. Following the ceremony riders, Gold Star Family members, and all those participating are invited to return to Captain’s Quarters for a special program including live music and food.
Medal of Honor recipients Woody Williams, WWII and Don Jenkins, Vietnam, will serve as Honorary Ride Captains.
Gold Star Families are invited. For more information, visit RideWithWoody.org. All proceeds will be donated to the Woody Williams Foundation. For more information, email contact@hwwmohf.org or call (888) 839-7190.
Election scams aimed at Kentuckians
FRANKFORT
Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are warning Kentuckians about two election scams.
In one, Kentuckians are receiving letters from a group called the “Center for Voter Information,” pushing them to register to vote. However, the letters have been sent to people who are already registered to vote. The Center purports to have a Frankfort address on its mailers, but in fact the address simply represents a mailbox at a UPS Store.
Because the letters encourage people to register who have already done so, they confuse voters and disrupt Kentucky election officials’ efforts.
“I condemn this shady out-of-state group and their efforts to tamper with our elections,” said Adams. “They mislead voters, who then drive unnecessary call volume to our overworked election officials around the state. In fact, this group has even sent out voter registration materials with the wrong return-envelope addresses. Whether this organization is nefarious, or just recklessly incompetent, Kentuckians should disregard any communication they receive from the Center for Voter Information.”
In the other scam, voters have received text messages from a 502 area code saying they are not registered to vote and directing them to a fake website, ky.reg.com. If you receive this text, do not go to the website. Scammers may use the fake website to steal an individual’s personal and financial information.
“We’re committed to fully investigating and prosecuting any attempts to compromise our electoral process, and I’m proud to partner with Secretary of State Adams and our law enforcement partners within the Election Integrity Task Force to ensure a free and fair election,” said Cameron. “If you encounter an election-related scam, please alert our Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-888-432-9257 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams.”
The Secretary of State and Attorney General urge Kentuckians to be on guard for election scams and to follow these scam prevention tips:
• Use govoteky.com, a state sponsored website, to register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot.
• If you receive an email or text message from an unverified source, do not click the link.
• Do not provide your personal or financial information to unknown callers or text message senders.
