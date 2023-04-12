AARF to receive grant
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund is set to receive a $7,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in the Tri-State.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Ashland Animal Rescue Fund is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
Cathy Queen, director of AARF, said the organization appreciates the help.
“We are grateful for such an amazing partnership. This funding opportunity allows our rescue to increase our support for the care of our animals. This is our top priority and stands greatly appreciated to help aid improving the daily needs we encounter,” she said.
Since 2009, Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has rescued and placed thousands of animals in loving homes.
Fish, chicken fry Saturday
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Lions Club will have a fish and chicken fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Russell Middle School.
The menu will consist of fish or chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for 12 and younger. Carryout is available.
Proceeds will be used for club projects.
Cheese-making class upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
A mozzarella cheese-making class will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. April 17 at the Boyd County Extension Office.
Instructor will be Rhonella Chaffin.
Space is limited. To reserve space, call (606) 739-5184.
Seniors planning rummage sale
GRAYSON
The women of the Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the back of the center.
Proceeds will go toward the senior activity fund.
The center is at 200 North Hord St.
AARF offers orienatation for program
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have orientation for volunteers interested in the Love on a Leash program.
Love on a Leash has volunteers with dogs visit residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Orientation will be at 4 p.m. April 18 at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.
Boyd center plans rummage sale
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the center at 3015 Louisa St.
All proceeds go to the seniors.
Red Cross offers blood drive
Several opportunities to donate blood for the Red Cross are upcoming in the area:
Today, noon to 5 p.m. — VA Medical Center, 1542 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington.
Friday, noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive.
Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — KDMC Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave.
April 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Russell High School, 710 Red Devil Lane, Russell.
To schedule an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or schedule online.
meeting
Today at 10 a.m.: The FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman Advisory Council, Zoom or in person at the Ashland Office (1616 Greenup Ave.). The program provides assistance and education to individuals residing in nursing home, personal and family care homes. Contact Amanda Hamilton at (606) 780-2258 for more information.
