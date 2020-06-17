ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart on River Hill Drive.
AARF is in need Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chows, cleaning supplies such as paper towels, Clorox (99.9% bacterian killing), Dawn, Clorox or Lysol wipes, pine pellet kitty litter, canned kitten food, kitten formula, dog treats, fleece throws, 13- and 42-gallon flap (no drawstring) garbage bags, canned dog and cat food, laundry detergent, gift cards and monetary donations.
AARF asks those donating adhere to social distancing guidelines and try to wear a mask when dropping off donations.
This is AARF’s first donation drive during the pandemic.
MEETING
The Russell Primary School board will meet at 9 a.m. at the Board of Education office today. The council will immediately enter executive session. The only other action item will be the possible selection of a principal.