Carter County Relay for Life to host event
OLIVE HILL
The Carter County Relay for Life is challenging county officer candidates to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society in the “Campaigning for a Cure” event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-10 p.m. at Shriner’s Park.
Special guests will include musician George Molton, politician Patrick Flannery and county candidates. Food vendors will be Hillbilly Hibachi, Weiner Shack and Holy Rollers. Activities include silent auction, inflatables and more.
Survivor recognition will take place at 6 p.m. An “in memory of” walk is set for 7-8 p.m.
Molton will be in concert from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
A luminarias and sky lantern release is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
The funds will go directly to cancer research. Deadline to turn in money will be 9 on that Saturday night.
AARF supply drive set
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pour House at 280 Russell Road.
Items needed include Purina dog and cat chow, Purina kitten chow, Purina puppy chow, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, paper towels, bleach, Dawn (blue) dish detergent, laundry detergent and Arm and Hammer Slide cat litter.
Gift cards and monetary donations also will be accepted.
Today
Russell Board of Education, 3 p.m. special meeting, Central Office.
Saturday
Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 11 a.m., at Bellefonte Country Club. Guests are welcome for “The Constitution of the United States” program.
Monday
Rotary Club of Ashland, noon, Elks Club, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland. Guest speaker is Richard Hess.
Staff reports