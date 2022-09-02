AARF supply drive Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Ashland.
The organization is in need of Purina dog and puppy chow, Purina One cat and kitten chow, canned cat food (no fish flavors), canned kitten food (Fancy Feast, no fish flavors), paper towels, gently used towels, bleach (99.9% germ killing), fleece blankets, Dawn dishwashing liquid, Pedigree canned dog food (chicken or beef flavors), Pedigree canned puppy food, Slide kitty litter and laundry detergent.
AARF also will accept cash donations and gift cards.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 31 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Cecile Freeman.
Free Alzheimer’s webinar offered
ASHLAND
The Morning Pointe Foundation, with guest speaker Matthew Kodsi, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for CHI Memorial, will offer a free webinar, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” on Sept. 7.
Kodsi is a neurologist with more than 25 years of experience.
The pre-recorded session will include information on signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to watch for, treatments and interventions, as well as the latest research finds on the disease.
Kodsi will address topics such as the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, risk factors for Alzheimer’s, the three stages of Alzheimer’s and what resources are available to help families dealing with a diagnosis.
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
Festival parade being planned
GREENUP
The 56th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days’ parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
The theme will be “What Old Fashion Days Means to Me.”
Prizes will be given for the best decorated float with judging completed prior to the start of the parade.
To participate in the parade, call (606) 923-6281.
Staff reports