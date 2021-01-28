ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a socially distanced supply drive from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart on River Hill Drive.
Items requested include Purina dog, cat, puppy and kitten chow; paper towels; bleach (kills 99.9% bacteria); flap close 42-gallon garbage bags; laundry detergent; Pedigree canned chopped/ground food; canned cat food (no fish flavors); Pedigree canned food for puppies; latex disposable gloves; gently used towels; and large, durable collars.
Video to benefit Safe Harbor
ASHLAND
Violinists Kathleen Chamis and Linda Duke will release a fundraising video at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 to benefit Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, a domestic violence shelter.
The video, called “Loved,” was shot in the ballroom of Bellefonte Country Club. Songs performed include:
• “To canto es, el amor ( a song of love)”
• “Here, There Everywhere” by John Lennon and Paul Mc Cartney.
• “I Will Be Here” by Christian contemporary artist Steven Curtis.
To view the video, visit Safe Harbor's website or Facebook page. Donations will be accepted via those sites or mail checks to Safe Harbor, P.O. Box 2163, Ashland, KY 41105.
Safe Harbor serves 150 women, children and men a day by providing a safe, and secure emergency shelter and advocacy center for all domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties. All services are free, confidential, and supportive.
For more information, call Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304.
Support groups available virtually
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer's Association will offer several informational sessions in the coming weeks.
• Upcoming caregiver support groups by phone will include: Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. or 4 p.m.-- Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities.
• Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups include: Feb. 1, 6 p.m.; Feb. 10 noon; Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.; Feb. 15, 4 and 6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 1 and 4 p.m.; Feb. 18, 1 p.m.; Feb. 25, noon.
Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities in the FIVCO and Gateway Areas will be Feb. 25 at noon.
• Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be offered online and by phone at 4 p.m. Feb. 2.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be online from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 4.
• “Memory Cafe” will be online from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's” will be offered online at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
• “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be online and on phone at 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will be online at 1 p.m. Feb. 26.
• “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be online and via phone at 10 a.m. Feb. 26.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Bridge Club bridge winners for Jan. 27 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Norma Meek.