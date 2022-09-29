Ky. hits record number of bourbon barrels
FRANKFORT
The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said.
As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday.
The record was hit after the industry reached its fourth consecutive year filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.
Eric Gregory, president of the nonprofit group, said aging barrel taxes is concerning, with the tax-assessed value of all barrels also hitting a high mark this year of $5.2 billion. Barrel taxes reached $40 million, also a record, the release said.
Senior center plans rummage sale
RUSSELL
A fundraising rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Russell Senior Center at 520 Bellefonte St.
All proceeds will go to flood victims in Neon.
AARF supply drive Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Riverhill Drive Walmart.
AARF is in need of gently used towels, fleece blankets, blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, 99% germ-killing bleach, Purina Dog Chow Complete, canned Pedigree dog foo (chicken or beef), Purina Puppy Chow Complete, canned Pedigree puppy food, canned Friskies (no fish flavors), Purina One adult cat food and kitten food, Fancy Feast kitten food (no fish flavors), Slide cat litter, laundry detergent and paper towels. Gift cards and monetary donations also are accepted.
The kennel is at 12365 Kevin Ave. For more information, call (606) 694-8105.
Staff reports