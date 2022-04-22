ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will partner with North Shore Animal League America Tour For Life 2022 and Rachael Ray Nutrish for an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the AARF shelter at 12365 Kevin Drive.
Vendors, children’s activities, raffles, door prizes, a supply drive and bake sale will be included.
Adoption specials include:
• $25 off pre-approved applications for dogs and puppies; fees for senior dogs vary;
• $10 off pre-approved applications for cats and kittens;
• Free first groom or free bath/nail trim for dogs and puppies adopted on Saturday, provided by Dogs In Suds groomer.
North Shore Animal League America Tour for Life is the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event.
For more information and to view animals available for adoption, visit adoptaarfky.com.
Summer reading
program kicks off
GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library will begin its Summer Reading Program at 6 p.m. May 12 at the main branch.
Attendees, who may sign up for the Fast Pass by May 10 to receive early entry at 5 p.m., are encouraged to bring seating.
Live music, free food, inflatables and prizes will be offered.
MEETINGS
Monday
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg; special meeting to address compression salary study and refill 4-H program assistant.