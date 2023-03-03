AARF kennel event Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will host “A Thousand Reasons to Celebrate” from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.
Executive Director Cathy Queen said the event marks the 1,000 adoptions the organization facilitated from 2020 to 2022.
The goal of the event is to collect 1,000 pounds of kibble for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and $1,000 in monetary donations to pay toward veterinarian bills. However, animals will be available for adoption during that time. Those interested in adopting are encouraged to apply in advance.
Food donations may be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or ordered from any online vendor and delivered to the kennel.
Queen said the kennel is full and AARF can not accept any animals, so adoption fees have been reduced:
Cost to adopt a senior dog (8 or older) is $100; for cats and kittens, $50; for puppies (younger than 6 months), $200; and adult dogs, $150.
AARF also seeks volunteers; more information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Student sharing at local church
IRONTON
The Rev. Emmanuel Jatau will share his life-changing experience during the “Asbury Revival” this Sunday morning at 10:40, at Ironton Nazarene (2318 S. 4th Street).
Rev. Jatau served as Pastor with Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) for 14 years in Nigeria and is currently a PhD candidate at Asbury Seminary.
Ky. 207 closed S. of Hunnewell
HUNNEWELL
Part of Ky. 207 in Greenup County will be closed south of Hunnewell for pipe replacements this week.
During daytime work hours on Friday, crews will close Ky 207 to dig through the highway and replace drainage pipes at several locations between Logtown Road (milepoint 0.4) and Ky. 3306 (Tunnel Branch, milepoint 2.5).
Barricades will be placed at the Logtown and Tunnel Branch intersections with only local traffic allowed up to work sites.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 1 are: first — Teri Mckee; second — Norma Meek; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Kathy Setterman.
