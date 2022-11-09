AARF fundraiser Saturday
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have its annual HOWLiday live auction and dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Transportation Center.
Mark Breeding will be auctioneer. Music will be provided by Griff Mason. Dinner will be sponsored by Barry and Doug Knipp.
Tickets are $15 each. Pre-sale is recommended.
Table sponsorships available for $125 for seven seats, with added perks for the evening, including reserved seating.
Boyd school to honor veterans
ASHLAND
Boyd County High School’s annual Veterans Day Celebration will be at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the school gymnasium.
The band, choir and NJROTC are involved in the program.
All veterans are invited to the free program.
Piano recital will be Saturday
ASHLAND
Pianist Calvin Riggs will present a free recital at 4 p.m. Saturday in the choir room of First Presbyterian Church.
The program will consist of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Frederic Chopin, Johannes Brahms and Alberto Ginastera.
Riggs, a graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, is a student in the School of Music at Eastern Kentucky University. He studied piano locally with Lori Hughes.
The church is at 1600 Winchester Ave.
Organ recital scheduled
HUNTINGTON
Dr. Johan Botes, professor of piano and organ at Marshall University, will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
The event will showcase the church’s 42-rank Möller pipe organ.
A special appearance will be by Dr. Carline Waugh, soprano, and professor of voice at Marshall University.
The two will perform a program dating from 1600 to the 20th century, including composers Vincent Lübeck, Johan Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod, Stephen Adams, Alexandre Guilmant, Charles Stanford and Joseph Bonnet.
Bruce S. Rous, director of music for Johnson Memorial, said, “The city of Huntington is unbelievably fortunate to have artists of this amazing caliber in residence. They are wonderful performers, who appear all around the United States, and all around the globe, and we have them right here in Huntington, teaching and performing. Their performances are spectacular.”
A native of South Africa, Botes is known for his versatility as a soloist, collaborative musician, and teacher in a career which has brought him recognition in concerts around the world.
Waugh is a Jamaican-born soprano who has performed throughout the United States, Italy, Russia, her homeland of Jamaica and other parts of the world. She has recently appeared on the operatic and concert stage with such companies as the International Opera Theatre, Missouri Symphony, Jefferson City Symphony, the Colombia Choral Union, Wichita Grand Opera, the Volgograd Philharmonic Orchestra, St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra and the Haverford Singers.
Contributions will be accepted at the door to support the continued concert efforts of Johnson Memorial. For more information, call (304) 525-8116.
The church is at Fifth Avenue and 10th Street.
Christmas bazaar upcoming
RUSH
Kilgore United Methodist Women will host the annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall.
Homemade crafts, wreaths and tree ornaments will be for sale. Food, including hot dogs, soups, chili, soup beans, baked goods and candies will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will support mission projects.
The church is on Ky. 854, ¼ mile off U.S. 60.
Staff reports