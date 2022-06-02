news in brief
AARF events set; volunteers needed ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday a River Hill Walmart.
AARF also will be at Rose and Remington at the Ashland Town Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to man a donation jar, distribute treats and provide information.
Volunteers are needed for both events.
For more information, call (606) 694-8105.
Fish for free this weekend
FRANKFORT
Free Fishing Weekend will be Saturday and Sunday in Kentucky, for out-of-staters as well as residents.
No fishing license or trout permit will be required at the state’s fishing spots; however, anglers must follow the size and number limits.
More information is available at ky.gov.
Free fishing weekend in Ohio will be June 18 and 19 and in West Virginia it will be June 11 and 12.
Family Game Night will be Saturday
HUNTINGTON
Family Game Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cicada Books and Coffee.
The store is hosting the night for Huntington Children’s Museum.
Participants are invited to bring a game or use one belonging to the store.
Jury convicts militia leader of pointing rifle at police
LOUISVILLE
The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration, officials said.
A federal jury found John F. Johnson, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty on Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sunday in a statement.
Johnson’s group, known as the NFAC, has an all-Black membership and often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.
Johnson, 59, of Ohio faces at least seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 22, the statement said.
Help sought finding 2 who broke into historic train depot
ONEIDA, TN.
Officials at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are asking for help in locating two people who broke into the historic Blue Heron Train Depot.
Two white males broke into the facility last week, causing significant damage and destroying and stealing government property, the National Park Service said in a statement.
The individuals were seen on surveillance footage driving an older model black or dark color SUV that had a trailer attached, the statement said. Both men had bandanas covering their faces.
Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky and covers 125,000 acres (50,585 hectares) of the Cumberland Plateau.
Lexington plans new park with access to Kentucky River
LEXINGTON
A new park that will allow public access to the Kentucky River is planned in Fayette County.
The city plans to purchase 30 acres on the river near the Interstate 75 bridge into Madison County, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said last week in a statement. The city has signed an agreement, but the Urban County Council still needs to approve it.
“This will provide new opportunities for recreation in Lexington. It will be a beautiful new park. And those who love kayaks and canoes will have a place to get onto the river and travel 12 miles between locks,” Gordon said.
The $1.16 million cost for the property will come from fees developers pay to the city for the purpose of acquiring land for parks, officials said.
Outdoor recreation has grown significantly in the last two years and the park will establish a new kind of regional tourism with other river counties, said Mary Quinn Ramer, who is president of Lexington’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
