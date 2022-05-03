ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has several events planned for Saturday.
• A supply drive will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Hill Walmart. Items needed include Purina dog, cat, kitten and puppy chow; canned dog and cat food; paper towels, gently used towels, fleece blankets; dog treats and toys; 99.9% bacteria killing bleach, Dawn dishwashing liquid; and monetary and gift card donations.
• An adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart at River Hill Drive. Dogs and possibly some cats will be available for adoption for those who have been preapproved.
• Hawgs 4 Dawgs will set up at 10 a.m. at the PetSmart parking lot. Riders will depart at 11 a.m.
Raffles are planned and T-shirts will be for sale at $20 each.
Volunteers also are needed. To volunteer, to be preapproved for adoption or for more information, visit adoptaarfky.com.
Sale planned
at church
CATLETTSBURG
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale on Friday and Saturday at the church.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day.
The church is at 2000 Cresent Drive.
Rummage sale
upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
Catlettsburg United Methodist Church will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The sale will be in the Fellowship Room of the church and at the parsonage. Attendees should enter from the alley between 27th and 28th streets.
Pray of Prayer
plans released
CEREDO
The Ceredo-Kenova Ministerial Association will have a free service at noon Thursday at the Mitch Stadium to observe National Day of Prayer.
Music will be performed by Grace Christian School Choral group. Community leaders will attend to lead prayers for schools, churches, community, businesses, the state and the nation.
Revival upcoming
at Kenova church
KENOVA
Kenova United Methodist Church, at 503 15th St., will have revival starting with the 11 a.m. service on Sunday.
Other services will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Stan Hankins, a graduate of Asbury University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and a full-time international evangelist with Ambassadors for Christ International, will speak.
Each service features special music: Sunday morning — the Griffith Sisters and Chancel Choir; Sunday evening — Denny McCardle, pastor of Senior Adults, and pianist from Centenary UMC, Lexington; Monday evening — Jeff Canterbury, pastor of First Baptist of Ceredo; Tuesday night — Dan Ward and Sincere Revival Gospel Group.
Rummage, hot dog
sale slated
GRAYSON
Kilgore Methodist Church Women will have a rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the church Fellowship Hall.
The church is a quarter mile off U.S. 60 on Ky. 854.
Proceeds will be used for mission projects.
MEETING
Thursday
9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, board meeting, 239 W. Little Garner Road.