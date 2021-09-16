ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a table in front of the Delta by Marriott Friday through Sunday during Poage Landing Days.
AARF volunteers will be selling pet lover merchandise that has been donated to help with expenses.
AARF also will have a supply drive Saturday at the Ashland Town Center parking lot in conjunction with a Dock Dogs competition there.
Muttigrees Teen Council will man the booth from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items needed include Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow; canned Pedigree dog and puppy food; canned adult cat food (no fish flavors); bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, 43-gallon flat-tie garbage bags; and Dawn dishwashing liquid.
Monetary donations also are welcome.
Story hour back
in Greenup
GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library’s story hour will return next week.
One story will be offered at 11 a.m. at the Flatwoods branch on Tuesday; at the main branch in Greenup on Wednesday; and at the McKell branch on Thursday.
For the initial events, storyteller Tom Clay will read “The Little Engine that Could.”
For more information, call Vickie Hughes at (606) 473-6514.
Cledus T Judd co-writes song
ASHLAND
Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts released his new song, “Working On Sunday,” today.
The song was cowritten by WTCR radio personality Cledus T Judd. “To have someone like Gary sing something that you’re a part of is just amazing. It’s a songwriter’s dream,” Judd said.
The song will be available on all streaming services starting today. TCR Country will play the song every other hour through 5 p.m. today.
Rat Pack tribute Saturday
IRONTON
Forte Productions will present the Rat Pack Tribute Show by Murder and Merriment at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ro-Na Theater.
Three entertainers performing in the style of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe will present music and comedy as the Rat Pack from the early 1960s in a Las Vegas Show at the Sands Hotel and Casino.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
For more information, call (304) 634-8581.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 16 are: first — Cecile Freeman; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Leannah Leslie.
MEETING
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Boyd County EMS board of directors, special board meeting, Boyd County EMS office on Greenup Avenue.