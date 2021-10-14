ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have Bark-Tober from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.
A raffle and bake sale are planned and those interested in volunteering will have a chance to sign up.
Those who are preapproved may adopt a pet; to become preapproved, message adopt4aarfky@gmail.com.
Donations will be accepted. AARF is in need of Slide multi-cat litter; Purina dog and puppy chow; Purina One adult and kitten dry food; paper towels; laundry detergent; canned turkey and chicken Fancy Feast; canned Pedigree wet puppy food; canned Pedigree wet adult dog food; bleach (labeled kills 99.9% bacteria); Dawn dishwashing liquid (blue); adult canned pate cat food (no fish flavors); 42-gallon flap garbage bags; gently used towels; and fleece throws.
AARF also is planning its Howl-iday dinner and auction for 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ashland Transportation Building.
A boxed dinner provided by Giovanni's will be served. Music will be by Larry Pancake. Auctioneer will be Mark Breeding.
AARF is seeking donations for the auction.
Limited tickets will be for sale, as COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Details about ticket purchases will be released later.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 13 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Karen Maher.
Red Cross seeks
volunteers
HUNTINGTON
The American Red Cross is seeking a volunteer to be a blood transport specialist.
The job provides delivery of blood products from the Red Cross distribution facility in Huntington to nearby hospitals using a Red Cross vehicle.
The Red Cross needs at least 10 volunteers in the Huntington area who are trained and ready to hit the road by Nov. 1.
For more information, email Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or call (304) 962-7488.
Fall film
festival upcoming
HUNTINGTON
The Fall International Film Festival will be Oct. 21 through 24 at the the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.
The festival features six critically-acclaimed films from around the world – Norway, France, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Italy and the United States.
Passes for all six films are available in advance by calling (304) 696-6656. Passes are $45. Tickets to individual films are not old in advance but will be available for purchase 15 minutes before the film at the theater. Individual film tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule visit marshallartisseries.org.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors at the theater when not consuming food and beverages. All protocols and safety measures are subject to change in response to developing state and public health standards and best practices.
Bible conference
set for Oct. 21-22
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute’s Fall Bible Conference is scheduled for Oct. 21-22. The theme is “Love One Another,” based on John 13:34.
Several speakers are on the docket for the Thursday-Friday event. It begins at 8 a.m. both days.
Rev. Randall Biehl, Rev. Rick Anderson, Rev. Carl Harville, Rev. Richard Meek, Rev. Brian Tegeler, Rev. Tim Jenkins, Rev. Tim Wright and Rev. Larry Spencer are the speakers. There will be breakfast (8 a.m.), lunch (noon) and dinner (5 p.m.).
Southland Bible is at 5673 Southland Drive. Reach SBI at (606) 928-5127.
Non-profit SOS
ships to Ashland
ASHLAND
Louisville-based non-profit SOS shipped more than 3,500 pounds of supplies, valued at more than $50,000, to The Neighborhood in Ashland on Tuesday.
Items included PPE, syringes, linens, first aid, wound care items, dressings, personal hygiene items and lab supplies.
SOS collects surplus medical supplies and redistributes them to its partners in local, regional and global communities in need, according to a news release. This was the organization’s first time working with Ashland organizations and is the beginning of an ongoing partnership.
Among beneficiaries of the supplies are Ashland Community and Technical College, Boyd County Career and Technical Education Center, Russell Area Technical Center, Fresh Start Health Centers, HIllcrest-Bruce Mission and the Neighborhood and seven non-profit agencies in the facility.
MEETING
Tuesday
2 p.m.: Boyd County Emergency Ambulance Board.