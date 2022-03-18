CATLETTSBURG
Members Choice Credit Union will celebrate 90 years of service with its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Boyd County Arts and Convention Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The 5-6 hour will feature registration and light refreshments. Lee Dean will provide pre-entertainment.
All members are invited to reflect on the previous year’s successes and events. Members Choice’s CEO, Chairman of the Board, Secretary/Treasurer and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee will speak.
The business meeting is set for 6 p.m. There will be more than $4,000 in prizes. One lucky member will win a $2,500 vacation voucher.
Clinical Services
unavailable temporarily
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department’s clinical services will be unavailable during staff training from March 21-25.
Non-clinical services will continue as normal during this time.
To improve clinical service to the residents of Greenup County, GCHD is implementing electronic medical records.
When training is complete, GCHD will have improved the accuracy, security and accessibility of our clients’ medical records.
MEETINGS
Monday
6 p.m. — Carter County Board of Education, regular session, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson.
Tuesday
5:45 p.m. — Boyd County District Finance Corporation, reorganizing and electing officers; regular meeting at 6 p.m.