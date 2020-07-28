Kentucky Power announced a $75,000 gift to CAReS last week. The grant from the American Electric Power Foundation and Kentucky Power will go toward the Home Efficiency and Longevity Program.
HELP is a program that provides weatherization services to owner-occupied homes located in Boyd County.
CAReS is collaborating with the City of Ashland and Northeast Kentucky Community Action to select five families in the Boyd County area to receive assistance through the program.
“So many of our families struggle just to make ends meet and home repairs are just out of reach,” said Lynn Childers, executive director of CAReS.
Through a commitment from The Humana Foundation, the Foundation for the Tri-State received $25,000 to aid pandemic response and help continue to serve the community.
The gift is part of Humana’s historic April 30 announcement to commit $50 million to coronavirus relief and recovery efforts to a select group of organizations support essential workers, food security, behavioral health and local communities.
The Foundation for the Tri-State announced mini-grants of $4,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Kitchen, Pathways, Salvation Army and Shelter of Hope. It announced mini-grants of $1,000 to Carter County Family Resource Center, Carter County Ambulance, Grayson Emergency Management, Grayson Gallery & Art Center and H.E.L.P.
Those interested in supporting Animal Alliance of East KY may do so by ordering 100% cotton “Woofstock” shirts.
Woofstock, a concert scheduled for 2020, was pushed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Place your order to sha.reynolds@yahoo.com. Sizes from adult small to 4X are available for $25 each. Youth extra small to large are available for $25 apiece. The deadline to order is Friday.
All profits go to AAEKY’s low-cost spay/neuter program for Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties.
The Boyd County Board of Elections will meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Boyd County Court House for its regular monthly meeting.