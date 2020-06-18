FLEMINGSBURG
Alison Haines, a 20-year-old of Flemingsburg, is facing a first-degree murder charge. She’s lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.
Kentucky State Police Post 8 responded to a notification that a man had been shot at 2198 Convict Pike in Flemingsburg on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. KSP determined Haines and Brent Tester, 33, had a verbal altercation. During the argument, according to KSP, Haines retrieved a firearm and discharged the weapon on Tester.
Tester was transported to a local hospital, where Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis pronounced him deceased.
The Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Flemingsburg police, Fleming County EMS and the coroner assisted KSP.
The indicent remains under investigation.
KSP: West Chester
man commits murder
ZOE
A West Chester, Ohio, man is lodged in the Powell County Detention Center as he faces a first-degree murder charge.
Troy Dunkelberger, a 31-year-old from the Cincinnati suburb, had a verbal altercation with Jarron Slayback, 31, of Cincinnati, according to Kentucky State Police Post 8, on Lakeside Drive in the Zoe community of Wolfe County. While the two were arguing, Dunkelberger shot Slayback dead, according to KSP. He was pronounced deceased by Wolfe County Coroner Frank Porter.
The incident happened at approximately 10:41 p.m. on Wednesday. It remains under investigation.
MEETING
Tuesday
1 p.m. — SBDM meeting, Cannonsburg Elementary School.