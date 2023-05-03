Portsmouth sets market plans
PORTSMOUTH
The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, from May 20 through Oct. 7. The market will be closed on Sept. 2 to celebrate River Days.
Only regional farmers and cottage industry producers, family members, partners and employees may sell their goods; no brokers or resellers are permitted.
A space may be purchased for just $10 per day. Discounts are given for vendors who choose to prepay for a half or full season. Every vendor is granted a free space for one day in the season to allow vendors to try out the market without commitment.
The Farmers Market Prize Wheel Days will resume in 2023, sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center and the Scioto County Commissioners. Market Prize Wheel Day will be the last Saturday of the month during the season. Winners receive Healthy Bucks and Scioto Bucks Vouchers to spend on Farmers Market products.
The Market Manager will be available on site to take registrations starting at 8 a.m. every Saturday during the season. Pre-registration is available by calling MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or by emailing Emily Uldrich at director@mspohio.org.
Electric access is limited and offered on a first come, first serve basis. Tables, chairs and tents are not provided. The market is open rain or shine.
Spring rummage sale Saturday
ASHLAND
The Women of the Church of God of Meade Station Church of God will have the annual Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Clothing, household items, toys and other items will be available.
There also will be a hot dog lunch starting at 11 a.m..
The church is at 10255 Cedar Drive.
2-day rummage sale upcoming
ASHLAND
Little Jewel Church will have a rummage sale starting at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is 204 Kentucky St.
Costner, wife begin divorce
LOS ANGELES
Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.
“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.
Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.
They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.
It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”
Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.
Tuesday, May 9, at 4 p.m.: Russell Primary School special site-based decision making council.
Staff, wire reports