Eighteen local high school students and graduates have received $31,000 total in scholarships thanks to Mae Ward.
Ward, a school teacher in Boyd County for 43 years, established her trust for students who are graduating or who have graduated from Boyd County high schools. Her goal was to provide financial resources to eligible young men and women so that they would have resources to pursue a college degree, according to a news release.
Recipients of the Mae Ward Educational Trust Scholarships must possess outstanding character and promise as reflected by their record of service to their neighbors, community, family and their reputation for honest and integrity, according to the release.
All of the following students achieved an ACT score of 20 or higher and maintained a grade-point average between 3.0 and 4.0.
The recipients are: Grace Conley (Boyd County), Maggie Kinnel (Boyd County), Adrian McDaniels (Boyd County), Olivia Parsons (Boyd County), Ryan Griffith (Boyd County), Caroline Henry (Ashland), Katherine Hutchison (Ashland), Emma Latherow (Ashland), Adrianna Riggs (Ashland), Luquer Skaggs (Ashland), Thomas Skaggs (Ashland), Caleb Tackett (Ashland), Chris Thornburg (Ashland), Olivia Allen (Ashland), Madison Greene (Ashland), Hollie Hedrick (Ashland), Clare Huff (Ashland) and Rachel Hanshaw (Fairview).
Ohio Southern
celebrates 65 years
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year and is planning a slate of events to remind its students, faculty, staff and the community that it is “Southern Strong and Still Serving,” according to a news release.
“Ohio Southern University has a long history of working with the community to meet the ever-evolving needs of our region,” said Dr. Nicole Pennington, dean of campus and community relations of Ohio Southern.
In addition to education and training, Ohio Southern is focused on serving the community to play an active role in addressing issues facing the region, Dean Pennington said.
Ohio Southern’s began offering two-year evening courses for cadet teachers in 1956 at Ironton High School.
Ohio University Southern, then known as the Ironton Branch, began offering night classes from 4-9 p.m. Instructors came from Ohio University in Athens, other universities and from business and industry. James J. Mains Jr. was the first director, according to the release.
There were 90 students at the Ironton Branch the first year, some who attended the Teacher Cadet Program.
This week is Welcome Week for 2021-22.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: Special meeting, Catlettsburg City Council, city building.